Trans girl from Kansas City makes history with National Geographic cover

2:02 Middle school students honor their ‘Hometown Heroes’ with book Pause

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

1:57 'I love this place': Kamryn Pettway explains decision to to stay at Auburn another year

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:23 Columbus officers take kids Christmas shopping

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:36 Fire safety tips for your Christmas tree

3:22 Teen who allegedly threatened to shoot up Northside described as good student