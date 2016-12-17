Don’t do this if your TV’s broken and you really need to watch Netflix

1:16 House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016 Pause

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:04 Somerset high school students give classmate a Christmas surprise

1:57 'I love this place': Kamryn Pettway explains decision to to stay at Auburn another year

2:02 Middle school students honor their ‘Hometown Heroes’ with book

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold