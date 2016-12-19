White supremacist site calls for targeting Jews in this small town

1:10 Retiring divorce lawyer offers advice on staying married Pause

2:32 Kilwins has opening day

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:57 'I love this place': Kamryn Pettway explains decision to to stay at Auburn another year

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

0:53 Mark Jones explains concept for his new restaurant 'Smoque'