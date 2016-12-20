National

December 20, 2016 9:16 PM

Deer busts into gym, wreaks havoc

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

Even deer know you can’t skip leg day.

On Friday, an unnamed deer, likely bulking up to pull Santa’s sleigh this Christmas, busted through a window of Gold’s Gym in Anderson, S.C., according to security footage posted on Facebook.

The deer pranced around the gym causing hilarious havoc.

It even adorably hopped around the equipment, as if it was an obstacle course for reindeer camp.

Gold’s Gym posted on Facebook that the deer got out OK, the same way it came in.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser

View more video

Nation & World Videos