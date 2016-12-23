Trump Tower neighbors feel security pinch

Craning over his shoulder, Douglas Tully slowly, cautiously maneuvered his 60-foot delivery truck down a block of West 56th Street in midtown Manhattan – in reverse.
“I’ve seen a lot of things as a truck driver, but this has got to be a first,” said Tully, 40, who had delivered a rug near Trump Tower only to find he could not exit the one-way street; 56th Street was blocked off at Fifth Avenue by the police, blast barricades and bomb-sniffing dogs. As vehicles nosed toward Fifth Avenue, officers stopped each one, forcing them back down the street against traffic.
Ever since Donald Trump was elected president last month, the sidewalks around his black-glass home and office on Fifth Avenue have been clogged with gawkers, security barriers and officers who search shopping bags filled with presents.
Traffic, including city buses, crawls by. All around the building, during what is usually a peak time of the year, restaurants are sending home waiters because there are not enough customers, garages say almost no one is parking, and salons are doing fewer hairdos for holiday parties. Fifty-Sixth Street between Madison and Fifth avenues is closed to all vehicle traffic. These days it is filled with deliverymen pushing crates of vegetables for long blocks from their trucks stranded on 56th Street to restaurant kitchens.
“The block is now unwelcoming and looks like a war zone,” said Daniel R. Garodnick, a Democratic city councilman who represents the area. “We are getting to a place where these businesses need to plan and worry that they won’t be able to survive. We have a need to protect the president-elect but we shouldn’t allow our businesses and all of those jobs be sacrificed in the process.”
Trump Tower sits along Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets, the entrance flanked by the Gucci and Tiffany & Co. flagship stores, all of which are behind a cordon of law enforcement protection. Police officers questioning customers yell out “Gucci!” or “Tiffany!” like street peddlers. Just a few days before Christmas Eve, few shoppers seemed to be making the effort.
But despite Trump Tower’s gilded address, the neighborhood is filled with many modest businesses, such as cafes and hair salons, all struggling to figure out a way to deal with the intense security perimeter. In a letter sent Tuesday to Mayor Bill de Blasio, Garodnick said that revenue had declined by 20 percent or more at more than three dozen small businesses in the neighborhood.
Ten city bus routes are affected by the new traffic patterns around Trump Tower, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. A bottleneck that developed in the days after Election Day has eased on Fifth Avenue, but travel times have increased markedly on 57th Street, where eastbound traffic is 20 percent slower between Fifth and Seventh avenues than it was before the election, according to the city’s Department of Transportation.
Drivers, transportation officials said, seem to be adjusting to the challenges by choosing different routes through the neighborhood.
“We are taking an aggressive multi-fronted approach to combating congestion in midtown,” said Eric F. Phillips, de Blasio’s press secretary. “We regularly convene all of the major agencies and stakeholders.”
About 200 members of the New York Police Department serve 12-hour shifts outside Trump Tower every day, a total of about 1,400 law enforcement personnel over the course of a week, the police said. The assignments are not permanent but are done on a rotating basis, using officers from other parts of the city. The officers are pulled evenly from precinct houses across the five boroughs, according to a fact sheet provided by the department.
“This would be a full-time job for any other city,” Stephen P. Davis, the police department’s chief spokesman, said. “But we have done so much of this that it’s something that’s not alien to us.”
City officials have asked the federal government to reimburse the cost of providing security for Trump, which they said would reach $35 million by the time of his inauguration Jan. 20. So far, federal officials have set aside $7 million for such expenses.
The constant changing of the guard may prevent policing from suffering in other parts of the city, but it does present complications: Workers collecting garbage from Uncle Jack’s Steakhouse, on 56th Street, have been let through by officers on some days but turned away by different officers on other days, said Robert Smith, the director of operations for the restaurant. Restaurant workers regularly have to fetch customers who have been stopped by officers at Fifth Avenue.
“We go out and find the gold shields and beg them to let people in,” Smith said, adding that business has fallen 20 percent in what is usually his busiest season, forcing him to reduce shifts for workers.
Last month, David Chang, the celebrated chef-owner of the Momofuku group of restaurants who has several establishments in the area, vented his frustration on Twitter, saying the situation was “killing” foot traffic. In a following tweet, he added: “Make 56th Street Great Again.” A spokeswoman for Chang’s restaurants declined to provide details about how severely business had been affected. Chang, she said, was too busy to speak about the issue.
Staff members from the city’s Department of Small Business Services met Thursday with members of the police department to discuss new measures for the area. Among those measures were making sure all officers assigned to Trump Tower are familiar with security protocols, including what kind of vehicles are allowed to pass through security barriers, and replacing some of the larger barricades that might intimidate shoppers.
“This is all temporary,” Sgt. Arthur Smarsch of the Police Department said after the meeting as he stood on 56th Street on Thursday, near Fifth Avenue where barricades blocked traffic from proceeding east. “Just for the next four years.”
