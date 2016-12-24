Once broke, a Secret Santa spread joy $100 at a time. He died, but the cheer goes on.

2:13 Dad tells how son brought back his Christmas groove Pause

1:42 Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center

5:24 Bobby Seawright's father shares what his son was like as a child

1:15 Americus police shooting body cam footage released by GBI

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:25 Josh Holsey: Next secondary coach is getting 'great room' full of players

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:23 Upscale hotel to replace the Raymond Rowe building on Broadway

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients