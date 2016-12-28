Alexa a witness to murder? Prosecutors seek Amazon Echo data

2:13 Dad tells how son brought back his Christmas groove Pause

2:43 Peachtree Mall shooting witness describes the scene

1:39 Attorney for Peachtree Mall shooting suspect says client is working mother who maintains her innocence

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers

4:51 Gus Malzahn: Everybody is 'ready to go' for Sugar Bowl

4:01 Shameika Averett - Roller coaster emotions after family members murdered

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true