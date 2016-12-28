More barriers around Rose Parade route to put thorns in potential terrorists’ plans

Police plan to use parked patrol cars and heavy water-filled barricades at key crossings along the 5.5-mile Tournament of Roses Parade route in response to response recent terrorist attacks that used trucks as weapons against crowds.
In announcing the new security measures Wednesday, Pasadena Police Chief Phillip L. Sanchez stressed there was no known threat to the parade, the football game or the city of Pasadena. But he said the changes were made in an abundance of caution, adding parade security is frequently tweaked as terrorism tactics and threats evolve.
The barriers were to be placed at more than 50 intersections along the route.
“When (attackers) use vehicles as a ramming tool, typically it’s because they’re able to generate a lot of speed. So we’re trying to take the speed out of that equation,” Sanchez said.
Twelve people died and several more were hurt when a truck plowed into a Berlin market two weeks ago. A similar truck attack occurred in Nice, France, earlier in the year, killing 86 and injuring hundreds.
Police and counterterrorism officials have been discussing ways to guard against truck terror attacks since the Nice attack. Officials have said the incident exposed vulnerabilities when large crowds gather in one area.
The new measures were announced as police talked about the more typical security rules for the Jan. 1 parade: No drones. No selfie sticks. No umbrellas.
The list of “don’ts” has grown longer for those who plan to enter secure areas of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl this year, but officials say the security measures are crucial for an event that draws 700,000 people or more to the streets of Pasadena.
Sanchez said the barricade plan already was in place before the Berlin attack earlier this month.
Drivers should be aware of the barricades, and all visitors should allow extra time navigating to the events, Sanchez said.
The heightened security measures, which also will include security checkpoints for ticketed parade patrons and walk-through metal detectors for those going to the game, underscore a “new normal” for the public holiday celebration, Sanchez said.
He urged people to be “minimalists” and leave their pets, firearms – even if licensed – and anything extraneous at home, even for those not entering protected zones.
“You can see how serious we are about this event. We are well-prepared. Our efforts are well-refined. This is not new ground for us,” he added.
Sanchez said about 1,500 officers – including local police as well as Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and agents from several federal law enforcement organizations – will be patrolling the area in uniform and in plainclothes.
He added that many security measures “will be visible and obvious to the public, but many will not be.”
The parade and football game will be held Jan. 2. NBC will broadcast the parade. The game, featuring Penn State vs. USC, will be televised on ESPN.
