Watch live as two eagle eggs are expected to hatch

The arrival of Harriet’s little eagles has captured the attention of thousands of viewers.
Dick Prichett Real Estate, Inc., set up their Southwest Florida Eagle Cam four years ago, sharing the bird’s eye view of an eagle’s nest to 16 million people worldwide.
Harriet the American bald eagle and her mate named M15 laid her first egg in season five this year on Nov. 22. Her second egg came three days later.
According to the National Eagle Center, the incubation period for an eagle egg is about 35 days.
According to the cam’s blog, the pair have taken turns laying on the eggs.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments