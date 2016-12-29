We can save these rare pigs by eating them, says campaign to save the breed

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers Pause

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

5:24 Bobby Seawright's father shares what his son was like as a child

0:47 Branton Woods Drive homicide

0:35 Auburn gets New Orleans-themed welcome for Sugar Bowl

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states