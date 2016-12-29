National

December 29, 2016 3:22 PM

Tennis superstar Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder with poem

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

Tennis star Serena Williams announced her wedding engagement with a poem on Reddit on Thursday.

Williams, 35, and 33-year-old Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have been dating since October 2015.

Williams, writing from her verified Reddit account, recounted the proposal, which happened in Italy, in her poem:

I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own "charming"

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And

r/isaidyes

Ohanian replied to the post: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

Williams has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, tying her with Steffi Graf for the most in the Open era. She has been a dominant force in her sport, along with older sister Venus, since bursting onto the scene by winning the 1999 U.S. Open.

She has often kept her personal life quiet, though rumors have connected her to many leading men over the years, including rappers Common and Drake, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou and several pro athletes.

Ohanian, a Brooklyn native and University of Virginia graduate, co-founded Reddit — a social discussion platform — in 2005, one year before he sold it.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser

View more video

Nation & World Videos