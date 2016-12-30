Wyoming, Nevada propose tightening rules that have allowed foreigners to hide money

1:03 Car crashes into pole, house on Buena Vista Road Pause

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

1:36 Career educator responds to Alabama governor's public remarks that "our education system in this state sucks."

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:19 Baker Mayfield: Oklahoma has to take care of Auburn's defensive front to win

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

2:17 Daniel Carlson: Kicker follows heart in delaying NFL career

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality