Long-dead actors can now appear in new movies, but would they want to?

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole Pause

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:19 Baker Mayfield: Oklahoma has to take care of Auburn's defensive front to win

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers

6:40 Law enforcement officers remember Deonn Carter as "an angel"

1:36 Career educator responds to Alabama governor's public remarks that "our education system in this state sucks."

0:31 Auburn DB Josh Holsey pitches himself for team's open secondary job

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states