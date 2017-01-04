Parents’ obesity could be linked to kids’ slower development, study says

Parents’ behaviors can have an outsized impact on their child’s development in their early years of life. But a new study suggests that their physical weight might also be associated with negative effects, such as developmental delays in fine motor skills or problem-solving.
Researchers at the U.S. National Institute of Child Health and Human Development studied about 5,000 children and their parents from the state of New York for about three years, measuring their development in several different social, physical and intellectual domains. The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, found that, compared with the children of non-obese parents, the children of parents who were obese were less likely to pass certain developmental tests.
The study used body mass index, or BMI, to determine whether or not parents were classified as obese in the study. BMI takes into account a person’s height and weight to determine whether they are underweight, normal weight, overweight or obese. An average American woman at a height of 5’4” would be classified obese at 174 pounds; an average American man at 5’10” would be considered obese at 209 pounds. About one in five pregnant women in America are overweight or obese.
The findings also varied depending on whether an obese parent was a mother or father. Obesity in mothers was linked to higher failure rates on developmental tests for fine-motor skills, while fathers’ obesity was correlated with difficulty passing tests for social skills. If both a mother and father were obese, children were more likely to fail problem-solving skills tests.
But though the children of obese parents were up to 70 percent more likely to fail certain developmental tests, the failure rates for the developmental tests overall were low. About 2 to 4 percent of children failed any of the developmental tests given to them in intervals over the first three years.
Some pediatric experts also cautioned parents not to overstate the results of the study, which only used observational data to show that parents’ obesity and children’s developmental delays might be related and doesn’t necessarily prove cause or effect.
Dr. Ian Miller, a pediatric neurologist in Miami, told HealthDay News that parents’ obesity might be associated with other factors that might contribute to developmental issues, rather than a direct factor, and that the risk of developmental issues is generally low among children.
“It's not a 'sky is falling' type of scenario,” he said.
Lead researcher Edwina Yeung, in media interviews, agreed that the study is a jumping-off point for future studies.
"Our study wasn't designed to prove cause and effect. At this point, we only have correlations between parents' BMI and children's scores on a screening questionnaire," Yeung told CNN.
Comments