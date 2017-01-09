Mother called police for help, got arrested; now officer is suspended for his actions

0:34 Rep. John Pezold talks about the 2017 Georgia General Assembly Pause

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:03 Cooking with gas: Get a sneak peek inside the kitchen as chef and staff prepare dishes for photo shoot

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:15 Community celebrates opening of CSU's Brown Hall

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'