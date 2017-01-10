‘Where’s Rufus?’ Search is on for a special Teddy bear lost during airport shooting

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game Pause

0:28 Frozen fountains around Fountain City

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:03 Cooking with gas: Get a sneak peek inside the kitchen as chef and staff prepare dishes for photo shoot

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:34 Rep. John Pezold talks about the 2017 Georgia General Assembly

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:18 Grand opening for CSU's new downtown building set for Friday afternoon