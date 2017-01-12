A 12-year-old killed herself on live video. Facebook won’t take it down.

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings Pause

1:59 Valley Rescue Mission getting ready to open new thrift store in Columbus, Ga.

0:51 Welcome to the Sit-in Cafe

1:58 Mother of shooting victim: 'They took my first born child away from me'

2:17 Handgun safety guidelines for at home and on the firing range

0:55 Suspect denied lower bond in brutal Upatoi triple homicide

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:30 You can help the Hooch through Adopt-A-Stream program

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality