‘Dangerous and disrespectful’: High school prank-gone-wrong has everyone talking

2:26 Columbus music promoter Stevie Porter talks about his case Pause

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:52 Dash cam video of gunfire exchange involving a Troup County Sheriff's deputy

2:13 Attorney describes arrest he believes led to Hector Arreola's death

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling