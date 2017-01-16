Woman asks her sister to hold puppy in car. She tosses it onto interstate, police say

2:26 Columbus music promoter Stevie Porter talks about his case Pause

1:23 The Dream Lives: Scenes from the Unity Procession and Commemoration

1:19 Retired colonel recipient of 2017 MLK Unity Award

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:12 How do we keep the dream alive?

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

5:50 Yes We Can: People Share Their Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states