Police release video in search for killer who shot a man 12 times execution-style

Gary Wallock’s killer shot 10 to 12 bullets into his body Monday evening as he lay beside his car in a restaurant parking lot in Lauderhill.
To help find the killer, Lauderhill police released surveillance video of the parking lot execution Wednesday afternoon. The video did not show the killer’s facial features, but viewers could see his build and gait.
Police are also looking for a 2010 blue Nissan Altima sedan with dark-tinted windows that bears Florida license plate EZX F13.
The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday as Wallock, 34, left the Lobster and Seafood Warehouse with a friend. As they reached Wallock’s car, the friend headed for the front passenger door while he paused by the car’s trunk. Meanwhile, the gunman crouched next to a minivan parked around a building from Wallock’s car, then sprinted toward Wallock.
The killer extended his gun arm and fired at Wallock’s head. That shot might have missed Wallock. A second shot near mid torso also might have missed. But Wallock collapsed as he started to run to his left, leaving him down and defenseless outside the driver-side door. The killer shot enough to kill Wallock. Then he fired more shots into him.
The killer then sprinted through the bushes lining the parking lot while Wallock’s terrified friend frantically did the same in the other direction before eventually coming back to her friend’s body.
Wallock lived in Lauderdale Lakes. A ticket for driving without a license is Wallock’s only recorded run-ins with the law in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
Anyone with information on this murder is asked to call Lauderhill Police Detective Chad Williams at 954-717-4615 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Or go to the Broward Crime Stoppers website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments