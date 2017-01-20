Trump scrubs climate change from White House web site; environmentalists fume

0:54 Rev. Deacon Stephen Muse talks about his book Pause

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

1:13 Community leaders unveil $4 million expansion at Central High School

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

0:48 Mayor to citizens: "We're stewards of the community, we work for you all."

1:47 Meet the contestants in the 2017 Miss Columbus State University pageant

1:42 Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

0:34 Sonny Perdue is Trump's pick for agriculture secretary