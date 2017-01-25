Remembering all the creepy comments made by broadcaster Brent Musburger about women

2:06 Youth minister Chris Rumble gets St. Luke youngsters singing about reading Pause

1:16 Volunteers survey those who most people pass by

0:48 What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

2:34 Stacey Jackson defends 16-year old murder suspect in Bobby Seawright Jr. shooting

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

1:59 Mary Tyler Moore retrospective

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality