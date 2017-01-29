Today in Trump tweets: January 29, 2017

At 8 a.m. Sunday, President Donald Trump renewed his attack on the New York Times, once again calling the newspaper “fake news” and arguing that it should either be under new management or “be allowed to fold.”
Somebody with aptitude and conviction should buy the FAKE NEWS and failing @nytimes and either run it correctly or let it fold with dignity!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017
On Saturday, Trump said the Times’ coverage of him was “false and angry” and that the paper was suffering from “dwindling subscribers and readers.” The Times later denied this, saying the paper’s readership was actually trending upwards.
According to media reports, Trump begins each day at 5 a.m. by reading the Times and the New York Post. Sunday’s edition of the New York Times featured multiple stories on the backlash against his decision to temporarily ban residents of seven Muslim nations from entering the U.S. on the front page.
Trump later defended his decision as necessary for the country’s safety and argued that the deaths of Christians justifed his move to prioritize Christian refugees fleeing the Middle East.
Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017
Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017
The Obama administration accused the Islamic State of attempting to commit genocide against religious minorities, including Christians. However, ISIS has actually killed more Muslims than Christians, in part due to the huge gap in population between the two religions, per NPR. What is more, the Pew Research Center reported that in 2016, almost as many Christian refugees were settled in the U.S. as Muslim ones.
Trump’s executive order has been harshly criticized by Democrats, but two Republican senators broke party lines and also slammed the ban as counterproductive and dangerous: John McCain and Lindsey Graham.
In a joint statement, the two veteran Republicans said they believed the executive order “sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security.”
Trump fired back on Twitter, accusing the senators of being “weak” on immigration and attempting to start “World War III.”
The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong - they are sadly weak on immigration. The two...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017
...Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017
McClatchy will be compiling and providing links to fact checks of Trump’s tweets on merit throughout his presidency.
Comments