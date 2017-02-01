A struggling single father and Trump supporter gets help from Trump – a $10K check

A 24-year-old FedEx delivery driver from a rural Illinois town received the donation of a lifetime on Monday — from President Donald Trump himself, The Washington Post reports.
Trump read about Shane Bouvet in an article in the Washington Post describing Bouvet’s struggles as a single father. Bouvet worked nights and spent days volunteering for the president to-be, hoping to bring jobs to his rural town near Springfield. The president requested a meeting with Bouvet and promised him a $10,000 check.
When the check arrived on Monday, Bouvet said he was in disbelief.
“I'm still just living in a dream,” Bouvet told the newspaper. “I never thought in a million years this would happen.”
In a note, Trump thanked Bouvet for all his help, and wrote, “You are a great guy.”
Bouvet said he planned to use the money to pay for chemotherapy for his father, who he said is suffering from bladder cancer, the Post reported.
