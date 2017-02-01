Calm down. You’ll still be able to get your bacon.

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide Pause

1:58 Markail Benton discusses future at Alabama, interest from Auburn

1:34 Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting

1:48 Central High linebacker signs to play for Alabama

0:25 Company's donation to help athletic programs hurt by recent tornado

0:50 Gus Malzahn discusses Rhett Lashlee's departure

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

2:01 Columbus State University Department of Theatre celebrates 10 years on the RiverPark Campus

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car