State Department reports 60,000 visas revoked after travel ban; Justice says 100,000

3:55 Ryland Harrelson of TSYS addresses the Health Means Business forum Pause

2:06 Oxbow Meadows uses old Christmas trees to rebuild fish habitats

1:30 School community bands together to bring aid to storm-ravaged Albany

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

0:59 Jawon Pass discusses sticking with Louisville