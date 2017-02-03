A drumstick hit her face at a concert, so she’s suing for ‘loss of enjoyment of life.’

For many fans of rock music, it’s one of the most exciting moments in a concert: The drummer has just finished a song and in a fit of showmanship tosses one or both of his drumsticks into the crowd as a souvenir for the fan lucky enough to grab it.
For Lori Frederick, however, that moment was more traumatizing than memorable, at least according to a lawsuit she filed in Georgia state court.
According to court documents published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Frederick is suing Todd Sucherman, drummer for the rock band Styx, as well as the band’s management company, TMB Productions, for “physical pain, bodily scars, emotional trauma, loss of function and loss of enjoyment of life.”
The incident in question happened at the multi-platinum band’s June 28, 2015 concert in Atlanta. In her lawsuit, Frederick alleges that Sucherman “willfully and negligently” threw his drumstick “without timely and proper warning to allow Plaintiff to fully protect herself from injury.”
Frederick says the drumstick caused her bodily injuries that continue to trouble her, though she did not specify what the injuries were. She also said the incident has directly led to her losing income, though she provided no evidence of this claim, saying it would be proven at trial. In addition, she said Sucherman owes her the value of the tickets to the concert and the clothes she says were ruined by blood from her injuries.
As a result, Frederick is pursuing damages of an undetermined amount because of Sucherman’s “willful misconduct, wantonness, oppression, and that entire want of care which raises the presumption of conscious indifference to consequences.”
Because Sucherman was under contract with TMB Productions at the time, they are included in the lawsuit.
Frederick also implied that Sucherman and TMB have attempted to squash her lawsuit in the past, accusing them of being “stubbornly litigious.”
Frederick’s response stands in sharp contrast with that of a young fan of the pop band 5 Seconds Of Summer, who was also hit by a drumstick thrown by the band’s drummer at the end of a show. The fan’s tweet, showing her with blood smeared across her face but smiling, garnered more than 14,000 retweets, per the Daily Mail. The band’s drummer, Ashton Irwin, later apologized on social media.
