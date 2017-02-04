She told him not to smoke. He set her hair on fire and led 95-mph chase, sheriff says

1:26 School taps into the joy of serving those in need Pause

4:51 A mother's advice to her son: "Frankie, go be amazing"

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

4:20 Columbus High soccer players thank their families, friends and coaches during signing day

1:44 Super Bowl Sunday festivities

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:29 Carver High's Jawon Pass - National Signing Day