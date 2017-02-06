Patriots’ Super Bowl win earns one fan a date with tennis star Genie Bouchard

Forget the Lombardi Trophy. The New England Patriots’ shocking comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 earned one fan a date with Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard.
With the Falcons holding a big lead over the Patriots on Sunday, Bouchard tweeted that she “knew Atlanta would win.” A fan @puntslayintwoods then asked her to go on a date if the Patriots somehow ended up winning and in what must have seemed like a low-risk reply, Bouchard said, “sure.”
@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date?— TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017
February 6, 2017
New England trailed 28-3 and scored the final 31 points of the game, including the game-winner in overtime. It was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.
Bouchard’s final tweet of the night was one of resignation, “Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady.”
Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
Omg...last night really happened... pic.twitter.com/WVxdKPYV68— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
The fan who asked for a date hasn’t said if Bouchard has gotten in touch to schedule their outing. Bouchard remained in good spirits about the turn of events on Monday.
Bouchard is ranked No. 45 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings. She has won one singles title on tour.
Lol it made a Twitter moment. And I will do it, I stay true to my word pic.twitter.com/0rOUc0xJsC— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017
