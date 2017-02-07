‘I’m the luckiest guy in the world’: She melted his heart with anniversary snow couple

Janette Bratrud can’t resist building snowmen.
So when inches of powder were piled up in front of her North End home on her 46th wedding anniversary Monday, she went to work.
A couple hours later, the 67-year-old surprised her husband, Bill, with his anniversary gift: a snowman bride and groom, complete with veil, flowers and scarves.
Between them is a teddy bear holding a heart that says “Be mine” that she picked up for this occasion.
The snowmen have rocks for eyes, carrot noses and rhododendron arms, and the bride has a pink color “so she looks like a lady.”
“When I came in to get a spray bottle with food coloring, that’s when he knew I was up to something,” Janette said.
The Bratruds, both Stadium High School alumni and Tacoma lifers, have a son and a daughter and three grandkids.
“I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be married to her,” said Bill, 74. “Every single day, it’s the greatest. Zero complaints in 46 years.”
As Janette worked, Bill kept himself busy. He was working in the garage as she made the first snowman, then went to the bank and the hardware store while she finished the second.
Bill said he didn’t realize what was going on until he drove home and saw the snowmen in front of the North 12th Street house where the Bratruds have lived since getting married. Above them, written in the snow, is “46” and a heart, because Janette wanted everyone to know it was their anniversary.
“He owes me dinner for this, for sure,” Janette said.
“That was already determined yesterday before she did the snowmen,” Bill replied. “Now I probably owe her a couple of them.”
