Woman paid former cop more than $100,000 for sex, police say

A former Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office employee faces an additional 11 charges as the investigation into an incident involving an elderly Sarasota woman continues.
Frankie E. Bybee, a former Bradenton police officer and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was first charged with attempted murder, along with several other felony charges, on Jan 23.
The charges stemmed from allegations that he attempted to “rehome” the woman’s dog, and later broke into her home, where he tried to force sleeping pills down her throat. She reportedly woke up to find her garage door open and her car engine running. The dog has since been reunited with the owner.
But at a first appearance on new charges Tuesday, the court addressed 10 counts of criminal use of personal identification and one count of accessing a computer or electronic device without authority. Bybee’s bond was set at at $5,500, according to a release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the new revelations in the case is that another woman claims she paid Bybee more than $100,000 in return for sex.
An investigation found Bybee made at least 12 purchases using the woman’s credit or debit card at stores throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties in November and December, the release stated.
Video surveillance from several stores shows Bybee walking in, using store ATMs and leaving with $400 cash, according to the sheriff’s office. However, these were not the only times he allegedly took money from the woman’s account.
An online business owner from Kentucky contacted detectives on Jan. 30, the release stated. The business owner told officials he sold a CR-3000 car rotisserie and accessory brackets to Bybee on Dec. 19. The investigation found Bybee used the woman’s name, email address, PayPal account and credit card for the $1,080 purchase. A search warrant on Bybee’s home on Jan. 31 revealed the purchased items, according to the sheriff’s office.
He also allegedly cashed several checks from the woman totaling more than $65,000.
As part of the ongoing criminal investigation, officials learned that an email with “suicidal implications” was sent to the woman’s doctor on Dec. 28 from her email address. However, the IP address the email originated from was assigned to Bybee’s Manatee County home, the release stated. Detectives determined Bybee allegedly wrote the email, which led to the woman’s involuntary commitment for evaluation in a treatment facility.
Investigators were also contacted by a woman on Jan. 27 who claimed she and Bybee had an “illicit sexual relationship” that lasted several years. An internal affairs investigation found Bybee accepted more than $100,000 from her for performing sexual acts, according to the sheriff’s office.
The IA investigation determined Bybee violated disciplinary standards set by the sheriff's office including conduct unbecoming, conformance with laws and moral character, the release stated. He’s been disciplined before following two unrelated IA investigations.
He was terminated from his position with the sheriff’s office Jan. 31.
During a bond hearing early Tuesday, a judge reduced Bybee's bond from $1,030,000 to $365,620 based on charges from his Jan. 23 arrest.
Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.
