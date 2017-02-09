Cops seized his weapon, so gun shop gave him a new Smith & Wesson .38 Special

2:12 New restaurant pays homage to Columbus while bringing the flair of Los Angeles Pause

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:03 Jury rejects claim of self-defense, delivers guilty verdict for 2014 fatal shooting

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

3:13 Business owner allegedly accepted $27,000 from Columbus youth football teams without fulfilling jersey orders

1:02 Woman reacts to judge's comments during immigration hearing

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

4:42 Glenwood girls, boys basketball teams celebrate state titles