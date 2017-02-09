A full moon, lunar eclipse and comet all in one night? Here’s how to watch it Friday.

0:52 Friends bring passion,diverse menu, and "Zeal" to new Columbus restaurant Pause

4:42 Glenwood girls, boys basketball teams celebrate state titles

1:34 Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

0:50 Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

2:12 New restaurant pays homage to Columbus while bringing the flair of Los Angeles

3:13 Business owner allegedly accepted $27,000 from Columbus youth football teams without fulfilling jersey orders