Erasing yourself from the Internet is nearly impossible. But here's how you can try.

1:23 Mercer's Lawrence surpasses 1,500 career points Pause

1:34 Surveillance video shows Georgia lawmaker after shooting

3:26 Holocaust Survivor Speaks At CSU

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy

1:36 Police searching for stolen PTSD service dog

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

0:50 Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

2:12 New restaurant pays homage to Columbus while bringing the flair of Los Angeles