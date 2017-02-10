Thief steals boa constrictor from store by slipping it in his pants pocket

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court Pause

1:20 Thespians learn stage craft and life lessons through stilt walking

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy

1:36 Police searching for stolen PTSD service dog

0:50 Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

2:12 New restaurant pays homage to Columbus while bringing the flair of Los Angeles

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide