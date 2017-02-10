She got a photo of her grandson tied up, demanding $1,000, but she didn’t pay up.

1:01 Columbus police investigate scene after man killed on Conner Road Pause

3:26 Holocaust Survivor Speaks At CSU

7:38 Job Spotlight with artist Larissa Fogelman

4:42 Glenwood girls, boys basketball teams celebrate state titles

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself?

1:36 Police searching for stolen PTSD service dog

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead