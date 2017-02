1:53 Local businessman offers exclusive look inside historic downtown building Pause

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

2:54 Surveillance video shows one of oak trees at Toomer's Corner on fire

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

0:32 Chicken Comer returns to Phenix City

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

2:45 Dundell Cash sentenced to life in 2006 murder of Euan Dougal

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court