Disabled teen died with bedsores so large bone was exposed. Mom, grandparents charged

2:45 Dundell Cash sentenced to life in 2006 murder of Euan Dougal Pause

3:14 Carver players discuss coaching transition, building something special in 2017

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

1:53 Local businessman offers exclusive look inside historic downtown building

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy