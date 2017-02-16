Man crashes his Tesla to save another driver’s life. Elon Musk is paying for repairs.

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son Pause

2:07 Johnnie Warner talks about Columbus Black History Museum funding dispute

0:54 Muscogee County teacher explains impact of Harvard Fellowship

3:14 Carver players discuss coaching transition, building something special in 2017

2:43 Peachtree Mall shooting witness describes the scene

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold