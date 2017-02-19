He spent $40,000 to pay for his fiancee’s cancer surgeries. Then he became suspicious

2:07 Rivertown School of Beauty hair stylists offer free cuts at Safe House with the Police Benevolent Association Pause

1:00 Good Samaritan steps up to care for historic black school in Russell County

1:18 Job Spotlight with Frank and Julie Brown

0:31 Kiddie Shoppe moving to downtown Columbus

1:28 Gloria Strode defends her husband at Columbus Council

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview