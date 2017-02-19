An elderly woman sat in one chair so long, her skin started to mold to it

1:00 Good Samaritan steps up to care for historic black school in Russell County Pause

1:18 Job Spotlight with Frank and Julie Brown

2:07 Rivertown School of Beauty hair stylists offer free cuts at Safe House with the Police Benevolent Association

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview

4:19 Mayor to community: Crime is down and significantly so

1:23 Mercer's Lawrence surpasses 1,500 career points

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold