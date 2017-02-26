Actor makes cameo in Oscars Rolex ad hours after his death

3:29 College, high school football coaches reflect on MCA of Georgia's clinic Pause

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts?

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:41 Coroner gives details in one-vehicle accident that killed two children

1:58 High school students join the Valley Interfaith Promise bed races

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test