Tuesday night’s biggest surprise: Trump sounded presidential

1:49 Carver head coach Anson Hundley, players Ja'nya Love-Hill and Mya Millner react to latest win Pause

1:35 Devon Gales on Georgia's fund-raising effort, progress at Shepherd Center

3:29 College, high school football coaches reflect on MCA of Georgia's clinic

1:14 Company announces major development in downtown

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

0:38 Road project could slow traffic at busy intersection for up to a year

2:10 Columbus Technical College cuts the ribbon on its "sexy" new welding lab

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:40 Get a glimpse at Auburn's first and second team offense