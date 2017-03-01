How Carryn Owens ended up at Trump’s speech to Congress

1:14 Company announces major development in downtown Pause

15:04 Looking Back: The Sunday Interview with Stacey Jackson

2:17 Attorney: Woman charged in crash that killed 2 children wants to be able to attend funeral

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:10 Columbus Technical College cuts the ribbon on its "sexy" new welding lab

0:38 Road project could slow traffic at busy intersection for up to a year

0:53 Dog advocates speak against chains at Columbus Council Meeting

2:19 Why did this school give students free Nike Air Jordans?