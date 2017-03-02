When you walk into this bar and point a rifle, chances are you’ll get pummeled.

1:11 Grandmother sends warning after stranger tries to lure girl from school Pause

2:19 Why did this school give students free Nike Air Jordans?

2:09 Salvation Army Family Store plans celebration

0:32 Meet Big Red

2:03 Peak azalea season has arrived at Callaway Gardens

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:16 Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice