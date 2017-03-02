Man hanging from a bridge by a rope is cut down by a passerby, survives the fall

1:45 Why does MCSD want to change its custodian system? Pause

2:19 Why did this school give students free Nike Air Jordans?

2:09 Salvation Army Family Store plans celebration

1:11 Grandmother sends warning after stranger tries to lure girl from school

0:53 Dog advocates speak against chains at Columbus Council Meeting

3:29 College, high school football coaches reflect on MCA of Georgia's clinic

2:46 Wanda Amos discusses owning the Columbus Cottonmouths during a May 2016 interview

0:32 Meet Big Red

2:03 Peak azalea season has arrived at Callaway Gardens