She had performed CPR on horses, not humans. Then a man collapsed at the YMCA.

4:06 Job Spotlight with Lee Stewart Pause

3:35 Middle school students get a lesson in choosing education over bad choices that can lead to prison

1:04 Northside High School teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award.

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

0:56 Cast of 'Grease' takes the mannequin challenge

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

2:46 Wanda Amos discusses owning the Columbus Cottonmouths during a May 2016 interview

2:26 Dash cam video shows end of high speed chase in which suspect died in custody