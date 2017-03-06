Video shows how lightning made a tree in a cemetery look like the ‘gates to hell’

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday released the first images from a new weather satellite showing what lightning storms look like from space.

In the United States alone, lightning strikes an average of 25 million times a year, according to NOAA.

One of those strikes last week in St. Louis left a lot of people in awe of nature.

Jim Probst went out to walk his dog early Wednesday morning when he saw smoke coming from Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery near his home, reports The Riverfront Times.

In the cemetery he found a strange sight: a tree burning from the inside out, a gaping wound at its base glowing red like fiery, hot coals.

The Times dubbed it the “gates to hell” and said it looked like the tree gate in the Netflix hit “Stranger Things” that transports people into another, dangerous dimension.

“What I noticed immediately, walking up to the tree, was all the bark that was everywhere. It was as if the tree had exploded,” said Probst, who had heard lightning about four hours earlier.

“It was like stoked coals. It was smoldering, felt like a big campfire. By my own observation, I assumed that a large part of the hole hadn’t necessarily been blown out but had been cooking since two in the morning.”

Probst filmed the burning tree on his cell phone and posted it on his neighborhood’s Facebook page, where it has attracted scores of views and wound up on websites around the world.

Lightning is a bane for weather forecasters. It kills an average of 49 people in the United States every year, according to NOAA, which says its new Geostationary Lightning Mapper will provide weather forecasters with data and images they’ve never had before.