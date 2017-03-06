As his young son dies, a father tries to squeeze a lifetime into a few months

0:44 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 6 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose Pause

0:37 See Carver's Mya Millner top Columbus on last-second shot

4:06 Job Spotlight with Lee Stewart

3:55 Robert Wadkins Sr. talks about why prosecutors are reluctant to pursue capital cases

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:04 Northside High School teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award.

3:22 Angi Idel discusses the death penalty and her late son David Heath Jackson

0:49 A sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Taj Express'

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first