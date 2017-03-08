National

March 8, 2017 10:05 PM

For the third time in a year, Snapchat is under fire for an offensive filter

By Greg Hadley

First it was blackface. Then it was racist caricatures. Now it’s a decision to portray one of history’s greatest female scientists with makeup and false eyelashes that has landed Snapchat in hot water on social media.

In honor of International Women’s Day, the social media giant, fresh off its record-breaking IPO, offered three commemorative filters on Wednesday, allowing users to overlay depictions of three famous women over their own faces: Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, American civil rights icon Rosa Parks and French scientist Marie Curie.

After drawing criticism last April for a Bob Marley filter that many said essentially put users in blackface, Snapchat did not change users’ skin tones for the filters of Parks, who was African-American, and Kahlo, who was Latina. Still, some on social media argued that the company had gone too far in the other direction, whitewashing the women, per Yahoo.

But the largest criticism of the filters was reserved for Curie’s depiction, which many said thinned users’ faces, lengthened their eyelashes and added eye makeup. Critics blasted the filter for depicting female scientists in a stereotypical way and argued that the social media giant could have come up with a different way to honor Curie, who won the Nobel Prize in both physics and chemistry.

Others were quick to point out the look also did not even match photos of Curie, applying the filter to her face to show the difference.

In August, Snapchat was also criticized for an “anime” filter that many thought relied on racist Asian caricatures, per Mic.

As of Wednesday night, Snapchat has not issued a statement regarding complaints about its Marie Curie feature, which remains available on its app.

